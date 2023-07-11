Home States Tamil Nadu

IT sleuths raid properties linked to Senthil Balaji for the third time

In Karur, the IT raids first started on May 26 in places related to Minister Senthil Balaji and lasted for 8 days.

Published: 11th July 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

In Karur, the IT raids first started on May 26 in places related to Minister Senthil Balaji. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARUR: The Income Tax (IT) department officials have been raiding properties that are linked to Minister Senthil Balaji & his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur on Tuesday. This is the third raid conducted by the IT officials in Karur.

Income Tax department officials started the raid with heavy security of Central Paramilitary forces. The search began at the house of Mani (a) Subramani, owner of Kongu Mess restaurant located in Rayanur area in the Karur Corporation. Five officers in two vehicles conducted the search.

In Karur, the IT raids first started on May 26 in places related to Minister Senthil Balaji and lasted for 8 days. Following this, the second raid was held on June 23 for two days and a few properties were sealed. 

IT officials resumed their raids in Karur on Tuesday with the security of central paramilitary forces for the third time. The officials are holding a raid at Ashok Kumar’s close associate Kongu Mess restaurant owner Mani (a) Subramani in Rayanur.

