Kovai Corporation plan to be model for all study centres

He had given the instructions after inspecting the centre a few weeks ago, CCMC commissioner M Prathap told TNIE on Monday.

COIMBATORE:  Municipal Administration and water supply (MAWS) department secretary Shiv Das Meena, who has since been appointed as the chief Secretary to the state government, had sent directions to all municipal corporations in the state to adopt the model and design used by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to set up knowledge and study centre.

He had given the instructions after inspecting the centre a few weeks ago, CCMC commissioner M Prathap told TNIE on Monday. The civic body had allotted Rs 2.5 crore for setting up a Knowledge and Study Centre with a library and various other facilities for students preparing for higher studies and competitive examinations in the corporation budget last year. A vacant reserve site at Aadis Street was identified and works began in May 2022. The works are in the finishing stage.

Sources said the centre which is established at 7,800 sq ft, has various amenities including a large library with over 10,000 books and a capacity of 80 seats, office and admin rooms, toilets, a training centre with a capacity of 42 seats, parking lots, e-governance room, feeding room for mothers, students performance centre and a dedicated newspaper and magazine reading room.

Prathap told TNIE, “The works of the centre are in the final stage. After inspecting the facility, the MAWS department secretary was very impressed with our work and directed officials of other corporations to visit our centre and set up their centres by following a similar design.”

