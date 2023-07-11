Nine-year-old boy, 'abducted' by seniors in TN, seeks safe school environment

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A nine-year-old student of a government primary school in Edamalaipatti Pudur petitioned District Collector M Pradeep Kumar on Monday seeking a safe atmosphere in the school, alleging that he was abducted by his seniors.

Subhashini, the boys' mother, said, "My son, who studies in Class 5, was made to stay back for extra classes on Friday. As he prepared to leave, he was picked up by two seniors studying in Class 9 and 10 from the high school next building.

They hid him inside a mini-tempo van when the driver heard his voice and dropped him near our area." She also mentioned taking the matter up with the school headmaster but not being taken seriously.

"I was tied in my mouth, hands and legs and put inside a biriyani vessel in a mini tempo. Fortunately, the driver heard my voice and dropped me half a kilometre from my place. I fear going to school and feel unsafe since they might do it again," the student told TNIE. According to the parents, the boy was picked up at 5.30 pm and dropped by 6 pm from the tempo.

The family submitted its grievance to the collector, who assured stern action and forwarded the complaint to the education department. TNIE reached out to Chief Education Officer M Shiva Kumar, who said, "We have received the grievance already and have instructed the school to enquire and talk with the boys involved as well as the affected boy. I was informed that it was done in a sportive manner which the boys took to an undesirable length. To instil confidence in the affected boy, we will be arranging a counselling session for him and his parents."

