Probe on to identify man who hurled kerosene bomb at Cuddalore MLA

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: An individual hurled a kerosene bomb at the marriage hall at Nalathur village where Cuddalore MLA and DMK member G Ayyapan was attending a family function, on Sunday night. Ayyapan escaped the attack unhurt and an investigation into the matter is on.



On Sunday night, the MLA was present inside the hall, when a bike-borne individual out of the blue threw a kerosene bomb in an empty area, which exploded causing no injuries. The incident left Ayyapan and the guests shocked, with his supporters escorting him away from the scene.



On information, Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police (SP) R Rajaram arrived at the location to conduct an inquiry. Vehicles in the vicinity were checked, but no arrests were made. A case has been registered at the Thukanampakkam police station and five investigation teams are looking into the matter. Police said that two suspects were questioned but were let off in the absence of a link between them and the incident.

Meanwhile, security outside Ayyapan's residence in Cuddalore has been beefed up. On Monday morning, over 100 party members and supporters gathered in front of his house. Addressing the crowd, he said, "I am unsure as to who could have influenced such an act. The police are conducting their investigation and have apprehended a few suspects. I suspect that someone who harbours ill will towards my progress may be behind this. I am not an outsider; I am one among you."

