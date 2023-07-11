Home States Tamil Nadu

School education secretary, director told to appear in Madras HC

The petitioner, M Ruby,  was appointed as BT assistant in a minority educational institution in Kanniyakumari in 2012.

Published: 11th July 2023 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently summoned the school education secretary, director and two others in a contempt petition filed over the non-implementation of an order passed by the court six years ago to approve the appointment of a BT assistant and grant pending monetary benefits to her. 

The petitioner, M Ruby,  was appointed as BT assistant in a minority educational institution in Kanniyakumari in 2012. Though the school submitted a proposal to the education department to approve her appointment, it was not considered by the authorities, which forced Ruby to approach the HC in 2016.

The HC, on September 19, 2019, directed the chief educational officer to approve her appointment and grant her all service and monetary benefits within two months. But it was not implemented, prompting Ruby to file a contempt petition in 2017.

Justice Battu Devanand noted not complying with the order is a “willful disobedience” and directed the Registry to issue statutory notice, directing their personnel to appear before the court at the next hearing on August 3.

