Tasmac outlets may open early to cater to demand in TN

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is considering operating Tasmac liquor shops from morning 7 am. Currently, Tasmac outlets work from noon to 10 pm. Speaking to reporters on Monday after a review meeting, Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy said,

“The government is exploring the possibility of altering the working hours of liquor outlets following requests, particularly from construction workers and other early risers. These individuals, who are engaged in hard labour, often start their work as early as 7 am. The matter was discussed thoroughly at the meeting”.

The minister also said, “The government’s objective is not to increase liquor sales, but it is also important to prevent the illegal sale of liquor in the black market. Five hundred Tasmac outlets were recently closed across the state. If people refrain from consuming alcohol, the state government would be happy but our recent survey indicates that those who used to purchase liquor from these 500 outlets have shifted their patronage to other shops”.

“Closing down Tasmac outlets is not a permanent solution. The state is therefore focusing on raising awareness among people regarding responsible alcohol consumption. About ` 10 crore has already been allocated by the government for this,” he said. Discussions were also held regarding the possibility of extending bar timings, taking into account requests received from patrons, he said.

‘Tetra packs are aimed at reducing liquor bottle waste’

The government is considering the preferences and needs of liquor consumers to make an informed decision, Muthusamy said. Regarding the introduction of liquor in 90ml tetra packs, the minister said, “Currently, Tasmac sells hard liquor in 180 ml bottles but some consumers prefer to consume only 90 ml. Consequently, they wait for someone else in front of the outlets to share their 180 ml bottle.

To address this issue, we have decided to introduce 90 ml tetra packs.” The introduction of tetra packs aims to tackle the problem of used liquor bottles being dumped in forest areas, farmlands and water bodies, the minister said.

Answering questions of reporters, Muthusamy said a special committee has been formed to assess the advantages and disadvantages of opening toddy shops throughout the state. The government will make a decision on this matter after receiving a detailed report. “There have been various negative experiences with toddy sales in other states. Hence, Tamil Nadu is carefully considering the potential challenges that may arise,” he said.

