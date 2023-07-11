Home States Tamil Nadu

TN opposes inclusion of GSTN under Money Laundering Act's purview, says it will affect small traders

"The Tamil Nadu Govt expresses its support for the proposed exemption of IGST payable on import of drugs and food for personal use for the treatment of certain rare diseases," said Thennarasu.

Published: 11th July 2023 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday opposed the inclusion of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act saying this is against the interest of traders across the country and that it would adversely affect small traders.

Further, there's the likelihood of many businesses getting affected due to the inclusion, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, raising the issue at the 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council held under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital.

He said the Centre had through a notification on July 7 brought an amendment to the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, to include the GSTN, which handles the technology backbone of GST, in the list of entities with which ED will share information, he said.

"This is against the interest of traders and against the basic objective of decriminalising violations under the Goods and Services Tax Act. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government is opposed to this considering that it will affect traders across the country, especially small traders," he said in an official release here.

On the GST Council's decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on the turnover of online gaming companies, horse racing and casinos, Thennarasu insisted that the Government of Tamil Nadu has enacted an Act to Prohibit Online Gambling and Regulate Online Games and therefore the recommendations for taxation of online games under the GST should be in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Act.

He hailed the GST Council's decision to exempt cancer-fighting drugs and medicines for rare diseases from the levy and said Tamil Nadu expressed its support for the proposed tax exemption to reduce the additional cost of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) payable on import of expensive cancer drugs for personal use.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu expresses its support for the proposed exemption of IGST payable on import of drugs and food for personal use for the treatment of certain rare diseases," the Minister said.

The state government continued to oppose the proposed amendment to define certain tax-exempt species as it will create an additional financial burden on the local bodies and the state government, hence this should be abandoned, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government GSTN Prevention of Money Laundering Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp