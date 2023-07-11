Home States Tamil Nadu

Vegetable prices continue to skyrocket; shallots cross Rs 170 per kg in Madurai

As vegetable prices continue to skyrocket in the markets, the price of shallots (small onions) touched a new high of Rs 170 per kilo in the Madurai market.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables, inflation

Representational Image (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  As vegetable prices continue to skyrocket in the markets, the price of shallots (small onions) touched a new high of Rs 170 per kilo in the Madurai market. However, the sale of tomatoes by the horticulture department through farmers' market and carts have been a major hit as more than two tonnes of tomato were sold in just two days in the district.

The prices of many vegetables soared over the roofs, mostly as the arrival of vegetables took a nosedive over the past couple of weeks. "In particular the prices of tomato, shallots, beans, and ginger, have been 100-`150 per kg in Madurai. Notably, prices of shallots have increased from `80 per kg (as on June 1) to `170 per kg, which is notably the highest price of shallots in Madurai in the entire year," stated market experts, adding that incessant rain could increase the demand even higher, causing more inflation.  

On the flipside, in aiding people from the skyrocketing prices, the horticulture department across the state has been procuring tomatoes from farmers, and selling them through uzhavar santhai and carts. According to officials, in Madurai, more than 2 tonnes (1.25 metric tonnes on Sunday and 905 kg on Monday) of tomatoes were sold through the uzhavar Santhai and carts.

They further stated that compared to the market price, the tomatoes sold through the department are sold at a much lesser price, which has had a decent demand among the people. Ramanathapuram collector issued an order on Monday stating that one person can purchase a maximum of one kg of tomatoes through the horticulture department sales.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vegetable prices shallots Madurai market
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp