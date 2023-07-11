Walkers track to come up near Modern Theatre in TN's Salem: Tamil Nadu minister

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Minister Ma Subramanian participated in various events in Salem on Monday. He inaugurated zone-level health laboratory buildings in Kadayampatti and Sarakkapillaiyur, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh each.

Further, he inaugurated the outpatient section building at Kolathur Primary Health Centre.

“A nursing training school building will be soon constructed in Salem for Rs 35 crore. Also, a full health check-up centre is to be constructed for Rs 5 crore’, he said.

“The Chief Minister has already announced that a scheme called ‘Health Walk’ and a walkway of 8 km has been identified at the main location in each district for the initiative. In Salem, this walkway has been identified from Hasthampatti Roundabout to Modern Theatre.

On the first Sunday of every month, medical camps will be conducted there for walkers. Trees are planned on both sides of the walkway and seats will be arranged for walkers. The scheme is being implemented to encourage people to make walking a habit. The Chief Minister will soon launch the scheme in Chennai,” he added.

In response to a question raised about government doctors running separate clinics, he said, “Government doctors are monitored during working hours. They are not prohibited from running separate clinics after working hours.”

Earlier, he attended the 28th convocation ceremony of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College. District Collector S Karmegam, MLA R Rajendran and other officials were present during the event.

KRISHNAGIRI: Minister Ma Subramanian participated in various events in Salem on Monday. He inaugurated zone-level health laboratory buildings in Kadayampatti and Sarakkapillaiyur, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh each. Further, he inaugurated the outpatient section building at Kolathur Primary Health Centre. சேலம் மாவட்டம் காடையாம்பட்டி அரசு ஆரம்ப சுகாதார நிலையத்தில் ரூபாய் 1.60 கோடி மதிப்பீட்டில் பல்வேறு இடங்களில் மருத்துவ கட்டிடங்கள் திறந்து வைக்கப்பட்டது. #Masubramanian #TNHealthminister #DMK4TN pic.twitter.com/46LRsMJzyTgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Subramanian.Ma (@Subramanian_ma) July 10, 2023 “A nursing training school building will be soon constructed in Salem for Rs 35 crore. Also, a full health check-up centre is to be constructed for Rs 5 crore’, he said. “The Chief Minister has already announced that a scheme called ‘Health Walk’ and a walkway of 8 km has been identified at the main location in each district for the initiative. In Salem, this walkway has been identified from Hasthampatti Roundabout to Modern Theatre. On the first Sunday of every month, medical camps will be conducted there for walkers. Trees are planned on both sides of the walkway and seats will be arranged for walkers. The scheme is being implemented to encourage people to make walking a habit. The Chief Minister will soon launch the scheme in Chennai,” he added. In response to a question raised about government doctors running separate clinics, he said, “Government doctors are monitored during working hours. They are not prohibited from running separate clinics after working hours.” Earlier, he attended the 28th convocation ceremony of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College. District Collector S Karmegam, MLA R Rajendran and other officials were present during the event. சேலம் அரசு குமாரமங்கலம் மருத்துவக் கல்லூரி பட்டமளிப்பு விழா மிகச் சிறப்பாக நடைபெற்றது. #Masubramanian #TNHealthminister #DMK4TN pic.twitter.com/dWBzFYyOH9 — Subramanian.Ma (@Subramanian_ma) July 10, 2023