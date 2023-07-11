Home States Tamil Nadu

Walkers track to come up near Modern Theatre in TN's Salem: Tamil Nadu minister

The ‘Health Walk’ scheme is being implemented to encourage people to make walking a habit. The Chief Minister will soon launch the scheme in Chennai, he added.

Minister Ma Subramanian

Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Minister Ma Subramanian participated in various events in Salem on Monday. He inaugurated zone-level health laboratory buildings in  Kadayampatti and Sarakkapillaiyur, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh each.

Further, he inaugurated the outpatient section building at Kolathur Primary Health Centre.

“A nursing training school building will be soon constructed in Salem for Rs 35 crore. Also, a full health check-up centre is to be constructed for Rs 5 crore’, he said.

“The Chief Minister has already announced that a scheme called ‘Health Walk’ and a walkway of 8 km has been identified at the main location in each district for the initiative. In Salem, this walkway has been identified from Hasthampatti Roundabout to Modern Theatre.

On the first Sunday of every month, medical camps will be conducted there for walkers. Trees are planned on both sides of the walkway and seats will be arranged for walkers. The scheme is being implemented to encourage people to make walking a habit. The Chief Minister will soon launch the scheme in Chennai,” he added.

In response to a question raised about government doctors running separate clinics, he said, “Government doctors are monitored during working hours. They are not prohibited from running separate clinics after working hours.”

Earlier, he attended the 28th convocation ceremony of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College. District Collector S Karmegam, MLA R Rajendran and other officials were present during the event.

