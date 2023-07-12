Home States Tamil Nadu

Four-year-old boy thrown into river by neighbour rescued in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM:  A four-year-old boy who was thrown into the Cauvery River at Edappadi by his father’s rival on Monday evening was rescued from the banks of the river on Tuesday morning.  Police arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the incident.

According to police, Loganathan (28), a construction worker living in Vellalapalayam with by his wife and son Sivakarthik (4), had quarrelled with his neighbour Lakshmanan and beat him up him two months ago. On Monday evening, Sivakarthik, who was playing in front of the house, went missing.

While Loganathan was searching for him, he came to know that Lakshmanan was also not in the village. On Monday night, he filed a complaint against him at Thevoor police station. Police secured him around midnight.

Upon questioning him, Lakshmanan allegedly informed police that he abducted Sivakarthik and threw him into the Cauvery river near Vellalapalayam. Subsequently, police and the boy’s parents searched the banks of the river all through the night and spotted him alive near a banana grove on the banks the river. Since the boy was extremely tired, police took him to a government hospital for treatment.

“The boy was handed over to his parents on Tuesday evening. Lakshmanan had thrown the boy into a shallow part of the river because of which he survived.  Lakshmanan admitted that he did this due to his enmity. He was arrested for kidnapping and attempting to murder the boy,” police added.

