Goal is crime prevention not just reduction of crimes, CM MK Stalin tells TN cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed police officials to take immediate action whenever a law and order issue comes to their knowledge. He was chairing a high-level meeting of officials at the secretariat to review the law and order situation in the state.

Expressing concern over increasing caste and communal hatred being spread through social media, Stalin said, “Such vicious elements might disturb social harmony, affecting innocent people. They should be monitored and nipped in the bud. Police department should not confine themselves to detecting crimes but strive to prevent crimes. Instead of concentrating on statistics on declining crime rate, police should ensure no crime takes place.”

Speaking on security of women, Stalin said, “As this government bestows attention to the well-being and safety of women, the government has to keep educational institutions, workplaces and public places free from those who commit crimes against women. Police should promptly act on any complaint received from the public, particularly women, and ensure that offenders are punished.”

Stressing the importance of maintaining law and order, Stalin told the officials to identify problems and nip them in the bud. “Police should be careful as Lok Sabha election is also scheduled for 2024,” he added.

As regards alleged custodial torture, Stalin said suspects brought to police stations should be treated in a dignified manner, and police should refrain from harassing them. Custodial deaths should be prevented at all costs, he said.

Recalling the recent deaths owing to illicit liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, Stalin said, “Following our intervention, manufacture and sale of illicit liquor have considerably come down in the two districts. More steps have to be taken to completely eradicate illicit liquor. Efforts should be made to rid the society of drugs.”

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed police officials to take immediate action whenever a law and order issue comes to their knowledge. He was chairing a high-level meeting of officials at the secretariat to review the law and order situation in the state. Expressing concern over increasing caste and communal hatred being spread through social media, Stalin said, “Such vicious elements might disturb social harmony, affecting innocent people. They should be monitored and nipped in the bud. Police department should not confine themselves to detecting crimes but strive to prevent crimes. Instead of concentrating on statistics on declining crime rate, police should ensure no crime takes place.” Speaking on security of women, Stalin said, “As this government bestows attention to the well-being and safety of women, the government has to keep educational institutions, workplaces and public places free from those who commit crimes against women. Police should promptly act on any complaint received from the public, particularly women, and ensure that offenders are punished.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stressing the importance of maintaining law and order, Stalin told the officials to identify problems and nip them in the bud. “Police should be careful as Lok Sabha election is also scheduled for 2024,” he added. As regards alleged custodial torture, Stalin said suspects brought to police stations should be treated in a dignified manner, and police should refrain from harassing them. Custodial deaths should be prevented at all costs, he said. Recalling the recent deaths owing to illicit liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, Stalin said, “Following our intervention, manufacture and sale of illicit liquor have considerably come down in the two districts. More steps have to be taken to completely eradicate illicit liquor. Efforts should be made to rid the society of drugs.”