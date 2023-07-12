Madras HC criticises caste discrimination in temples

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dealing with a case where Scheduled Caste people were denied entry into a temple in Mangalanadu North village in Aranthangi, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said such incidents, which still take place even after 75 years of independence, should make each of us hang our heads in shame.



Justice PT Asha made the observation while hearing a petition filed by M Mathi Murugan, seeking direction the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) temple to appoint an executive officer to the temple, Shri Mangala Nayaki Amman Temple, and permit him and his community members to worship and participate in the temple festivals.



The judge observed, "In this country, which has assured liberty vis-a-vis religion and equality of status, people like the petitioner, who belong to the marginalised society are prevented from even offering prayers to the god almighty who belongs to all of us." The court cannot be a mute spectator and permit perpetuation of the practice of untouchability, she added and directed the Pudukkottai collector to ensure that Murugan and his community people are permitted to worship in the temple like others. If such incidents continue, the local police are at liberty to invoke Goondas Act against the persons concerned, she added and disposed of the petition.

