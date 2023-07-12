Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC criticises caste discrimination in temples

If such incidents continue, the local police are at liberty to invoke Goondas Act against the persons concerned, she added and disposed of the petition.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Dealing with a case where Scheduled Caste people were denied entry into a temple in Mangalanadu North village in Aranthangi, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said such incidents, which still take place even after 75 years of independence, should make each of us hang our heads in shame.

Justice PT Asha made the observation while hearing a petition filed by M Mathi Murugan, seeking direction the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) temple to appoint an executive officer to the temple, Shri Mangala Nayaki Amman Temple, and permit him and his community members to worship and participate in the temple festivals.

The judge observed, "In this country, which has assured liberty vis-a-vis religion and equality of status, people like the petitioner, who belong to the marginalised society are prevented from even offering prayers to the god almighty who belongs to all of us." The court cannot be a mute spectator and permit perpetuation of the practice of untouchability, she added and directed the Pudukkottai collector to ensure that Murugan and his community people are permitted to worship in the temple like others. If such incidents continue, the local police are at liberty to invoke Goondas Act against the persons concerned, she added and disposed of the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC caste discrimination
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp