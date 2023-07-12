No toll board to take animals into weekly market in Annur, farmers allege fleecing

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers complain that despite orders from the district collector, the contractor has failed to install a board mentioning the toll to take animals into the weekly market in Annur. They said the contractor appointed by local bodies is fleecing farmers in the name of toll collection for selling of goats, hens and vegetables in the name of toll charge.

“Farmers from 15 villages in Annur Taluk take their produce and animals to sell in the weekly market held on Saturdays. To sell a goat, a farmer must pay toll of Rs 5, but the contractor collects Rs 50. Similarly, they collect Rs 20 for a hen,” said K Sathyamurthi, a farmer. “We raised the issue during the grievance meeting three months ago and the collector instructed the Annur town panchayat to place a board with details of toll for each category. But the local body is yet to implement his order,” he said.

“Many farmers who do not know the toll details are forced to shell out the cost demanded by the contractor. But, they do not provide receipts for the money collected. There is no specification of toll cost for each item. First, the toll cost for each produce should be mentioned on a board in order to prevent fleecing by the contractor,” P Vijayakumar, a farmer said.

When contacted, R Parameswaran, chairman of Annur Town Panchayat, said, “On the dispute in the toll charge given by the town panchayat, the present contractor has moved to High Court. So, we have yet to place the board.”

