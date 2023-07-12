Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to TN govt on plea to ensure issuance of prescription in govt hospitals

The nurse had allegedly advised Sindhujaa to administer 3 ml of paracetamol meant for adults to the baby every six hours, saying it is the right dosage.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a PIL filed to direct the government to ensure that all government hospitals and primary health centres provide prescriptions to their patients, including infants.

The petitioner, A Sindhujaa from Sivaganga, claimed that her daughter, who was born in April this year, became a victim of medical negligence due to wrong medicine recommended by an auxiliary nurse midwife in a primary health centre in Sivagangai, during the baby's vaccination visit the subsequent month.

The nurse had allegedly advised Sindhujaa to administer 3 ml of paracetamol meant for adults to the baby every six hours, saying it is the right dosage. Following this, the baby suffered paracetamol poisoning and liver damage, she added.

Stating that if such incidents continue, the public would lose faith in government hospitals, she sought the above direction. A bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.

