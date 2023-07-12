Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 7,000 TN guest lecturers rue delay in salary for three months

Over 7,000 guest lecturers working in government arts and science colleges across the state have alleged that they have not received their salaries for the months of April, May and June.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Over 7,000 guest lecturers working in government arts and science colleges across the state have alleged that they have not received their salaries for the months of April, May and June. Speaking to TNIE, UG qualified guest lecturers association president V Thanagaraj said the state government does not pay salary to guest lecturers for the month of May citing summer holidays.

"The guest lecturers have been working hard to implement Naan Mudhalvan scheme in their respective colleges. Usually, salaries for the month of April and June would be given at the beginning of July. However, we have not been paid the salaries yet," he said.

Thanagaraj further said most of the guest lecturers have fulfilled UGC's prescribed qualification of NET/SET or Ph.D., or both. He said despite UGC prescribing states to pay Rs 50,000 to guest lecturers, the state government is paying only Rs 20,000. "Haryana is paying Rs 57,700 (equal pay, equal work) to guest lecturers, Delhi is paying Rs 50,000, Kerala is paying Rs 48,000, and the Puducherry government is giving Rs 40,000. Tamil Nadu is delaying appointments to vacancies in government arts and science colleges for over ten years," he added, urging the state to come forward with maternity leave for women guest lecturers and conduct transfer counselling in a transparent manner to ensure social justice.

Speaking to TNIE, Collegiate Education Regional Joint Director R Pon Muthuramalingam said the state government passes a G.O. for releasing salary to the guest lecturers, only then it will be approved. "There is a little delay. The guest lecturers will get their salaries very soon," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
guest lecturers government arts and science college
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp