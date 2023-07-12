Over 7,000 TN guest lecturers rue delay in salary for three months

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 7,000 guest lecturers working in government arts and science colleges across the state have alleged that they have not received their salaries for the months of April, May and June. Speaking to TNIE, UG qualified guest lecturers association president V Thanagaraj said the state government does not pay salary to guest lecturers for the month of May citing summer holidays.

"The guest lecturers have been working hard to implement Naan Mudhalvan scheme in their respective colleges. Usually, salaries for the month of April and June would be given at the beginning of July. However, we have not been paid the salaries yet," he said.



Thanagaraj further said most of the guest lecturers have fulfilled UGC's prescribed qualification of NET/SET or Ph.D., or both. He said despite UGC prescribing states to pay Rs 50,000 to guest lecturers, the state government is paying only Rs 20,000. "Haryana is paying Rs 57,700 (equal pay, equal work) to guest lecturers, Delhi is paying Rs 50,000, Kerala is paying Rs 48,000, and the Puducherry government is giving Rs 40,000. Tamil Nadu is delaying appointments to vacancies in government arts and science colleges for over ten years," he added, urging the state to come forward with maternity leave for women guest lecturers and conduct transfer counselling in a transparent manner to ensure social justice.



Speaking to TNIE, Collegiate Education Regional Joint Director R Pon Muthuramalingam said the state government passes a G.O. for releasing salary to the guest lecturers, only then it will be approved. "There is a little delay. The guest lecturers will get their salaries very soon," he said.

