‘Overreaching’ ED does not have material proof against TN Minister Senthil Balaji: Kapil Sibal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Claiming that the enforcement directorate (ED) should have material evidence on concealment, possession, acquisition and usage of proceeds of crime for initiating action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the Madras HC the Central agency has no such evidence on record against Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested on June 14 on money laundering charges.

Advancing arguments in a habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji’s wife Megala alleging illegal detention of her husband, the counsel told Justice CV Karthikeyan the ED is conducting investigation like an investigation officer of a predicate offence.

“The ED must have materials in its possession to say this is the reason why investigation is needed. They can’t, on their own, start investigating whether I am holding proceeds of crime or not. That is the job of the predicate offence investigating officer,” Kapil Sibal said.

Explaining the grounds for initiating action against money laundering, he said if one is projecting or claiming ‘tainted’ property as ‘untainted’ that is money laundering as per the PMLA. “The ED should establish whether you are concealing, possessing, acquiring or using, the ill-gotten wealth. The agency can’t investigate origin of the money,” he said.

Sibal stated, “In the facts of this case, there is no such information. They are acting like an authority investigating a predicate offence. How did the ED get into this when there is no material. There is nothing on record to show Senthil Balaji is in possession, have concealed, or acquired it. No evidence. How can the ED get into this?”

Citing the sections of PMLA, he said ED does not have the powers to take the accused into police custody for interrogation. The statute does not vest such powers and it cannot continue to hold investigation once it effects arrest of the person, for which, it has reasons to believe him guilty.

Where there was no bar on the ED to proceed with custodial interrogation of Senthil Balaji, as ordered by the principal sessions court and though such order suffers illegality, it should have went on with interrogation at the hospital, he said, adding that the statutes do not allow exclusion of the hospital period from calculating police custody period.

He also accused the ED of ‘overreaching’ from the start, and trying to assume such powers that they do not have. DMK MP and senior counsel NR Elango, also appearing for the petitioner, said the arrest was illegal because no arrest intimation was furnished and grounds for arrest was served on the minister.

However, the judge said things could have been normal had the minister abided by the law and walked with ED.

