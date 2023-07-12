Six held for hurling petrol bomb on SC leaders’ posters in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Six persons from Nayakkar community have been arrested in connection with hurling inflammable substances on posters of SC leaders at Meenatchipatti village. A contingent of police has been deployed in the village.

Sources said a few bike-borne men hurled petrol bomb on the portraits of scheduled caste leaders Immanuel Sekaran and Veeran Sundaralinganar in Meenatchipatti village after a few youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste community allegedly rode their bikes in a rash manner in a street, where a marriage procession was being carried out.

The arrested persons have been identified as G Sudharsan (26), M Shenbagaraj (27), M Maharaja (29), V Saravanaperumal (25) and S Vikraman (23) and V Murugan (50) of Aniyaparanallur; and A Arivarasan (28), S Suresh (23) and V Ajith alias Rama Subramani (22) of Meenatchipatti.

