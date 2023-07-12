Six held for hurling petrol bomb on SC leaders’ posters in TN
Six persons from Nayakkar community have been arrested in connection with hurling inflammable substances on posters of SC leaders at Meenatchipatti village.
Published: 12th July 2023 06:46 AM | Last Updated: 12th July 2023 06:46 AM
THOOTHUKUDI: Six persons from Nayakkar community have been arrested in connection with hurling inflammable substances on posters of SC leaders at Meenatchipatti village. A contingent of police has been deployed in the village.
Sources said a few bike-borne men hurled petrol bomb on the portraits of scheduled caste leaders Immanuel Sekaran and Veeran Sundaralinganar in Meenatchipatti village after a few youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste community allegedly rode their bikes in a rash manner in a street, where a marriage procession was being carried out.
The arrested persons have been identified as G Sudharsan (26), M Shenbagaraj (27), M Maharaja (29), V Saravanaperumal (25) and S Vikraman (23) and V Murugan (50) of Aniyaparanallur; and A Arivarasan (28), S Suresh (23) and V Ajith alias Rama Subramani (22) of Meenatchipatti.
The incident
