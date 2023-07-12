Tamil scheme for migrant workers’ kids launched

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/COIMBATORE: Aiming to offer children of migrant workers the opportunity to learn the Tamil language, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched ‘Tamil Mozhi Karpom’ in Athupalayam Middle School in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

“We chose Tiruppur city to launch this scheme as the growth and development of Tiruppur is linked to workers from other states. We consider them our brothers. Teaching Tamil to the kids of migrant workers will make them a part of our family. We plan to teach Tamil to 260 children in the first phase,” he said. The scheme was announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and Rs 71.1 lakh was allocated for it.

Later in the day, the minister attended Namma Ooru Palli (school foundation) scheme in Coimbatore. Addressing media, he said the government would resume the distribution of free laptops to government school students once the state’s financial issues are resolved.

“The financial burden on the government has increased after the pandemic. We will resume the scheme once the financial constraint gets resolved,” he said.

On Namma Ooru Palli scheme, he said, “7,294 government schools have benefited from the scheme.”

He added that he would speak with private school commission on the complaint that private schools are not complying with the fees details fixed by the government.

