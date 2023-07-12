Home States Tamil Nadu

Technical snags mar eight out of 20 e-toilets in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI:  Of the 20 e-toilets installed at various corporation areas, including Rajaji Park, old bus stand, new bus stand, and Muthu Nagar Beach, at least eight are dysfunctional and closed for maintenance. Sources said four e-toilets were opened at Muthunagar Beach in October 2018, and 16 more units were opened in various other areas next year, with a view to ensuring hygiene conditions in the city.

The units were installed by Kerala-based Eram Scientific Company, and the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) entered into by the company ended in June this year. Sources said the contract has not been renewed yet.

Though the exact footfall at the technologically-advanced sanitary units is not known, the public generally welcomed the initiative. However, a few had raised concerns about the units being difficult to operate.

When asked, Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy said the e-toilets required immense maintenance, as technical snags had become common.

"There are plans to shift the e-toilets that remain idle now to places not that crowded, hoping that the units won't conk out as often as now. The corporation is now focussing on permanent sanitary complex buildings at crowded public gathering places. Besides, container boxes fitted with plastic disposal tanks are installed on certain streets to keep the environment clean," he said. When contacted, an official from Eram Scientific said they can carry out maintenance works only if the corporation provides them with the AMC.

