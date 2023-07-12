Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt issues guidelines for Rs 1,000 women’s honorarium scheme

A state-level committee headed by the chief secretary will be formed to monitor the implementation of the  scheme.

Published: 12th July 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The special programme implementation department of the state government has issued a 43-page comprehensive, fool-proof guideline for implementing the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (scheme to provide Rs 1,000 honorarium to women heads of families). The scheme will be launched on September 15.  

A state-level committee headed by the chief secretary will be formed to monitor the implementation of the  scheme. At the district level, collectors will carry out works such as identification of beneficiaries, conduct of camps, registration of applications and disposal of appeals received from beneficiaries in association with the district-level and taluk-level officials.

In Greater Chennai Corporation areas, the corporation commissioner will execute the works. The guidelines have said that only beneficiaries should bring the application to the camp where forms will be registered and bringing a collection of applications should be strictly avoided. 

Families with members affected by intellectual disability, severely affected persons, persons affected by Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis, persons affected by muscular dystrophy and leprosy, and those receiving maintenance allowance from Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, are eligible to apply, provided they satisfy the other eligibility criteria and also do not fall under any of the ineligibility criteria specified. 

100 special patta camps 
Meanwhile, the revenue department, in a communication to all collectors, told them to organise special patta camps in 100 places to help the poor and downtrodden receive free house site pattas under various schemes. This is in connection with the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M K arunanidhi. The camps will be organised in all districts except Chennai. 

Work allocated
At district level, collectors will identify beneficiaries, conduct camps, ensure registration of applications and disposal. In Greater Chennai Corporation areas, corporation commissioner will execute the work
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 1000 honorarium to women heads
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp