TN govt issues guidelines for Rs 1,000 women’s honorarium scheme

CHENNAI: The special programme implementation department of the state government has issued a 43-page comprehensive, fool-proof guideline for implementing the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (scheme to provide Rs 1,000 honorarium to women heads of families). The scheme will be launched on September 15.

A state-level committee headed by the chief secretary will be formed to monitor the implementation of the scheme. At the district level, collectors will carry out works such as identification of beneficiaries, conduct of camps, registration of applications and disposal of appeals received from beneficiaries in association with the district-level and taluk-level officials.

In Greater Chennai Corporation areas, the corporation commissioner will execute the works. The guidelines have said that only beneficiaries should bring the application to the camp where forms will be registered and bringing a collection of applications should be strictly avoided.

Families with members affected by intellectual disability, severely affected persons, persons affected by Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis, persons affected by muscular dystrophy and leprosy, and those receiving maintenance allowance from Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, are eligible to apply, provided they satisfy the other eligibility criteria and also do not fall under any of the ineligibility criteria specified.

100 special patta camps

Meanwhile, the revenue department, in a communication to all collectors, told them to organise special patta camps in 100 places to help the poor and downtrodden receive free house site pattas under various schemes. This is in connection with the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M K arunanidhi. The camps will be organised in all districts except Chennai.

Work allocated

At district level, collectors will identify beneficiaries, conduct camps, ensure registration of applications and disposal. In Greater Chennai Corporation areas, corporation commissioner will execute the work



