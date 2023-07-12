'UCC will undermine principles of cultural diversity'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will significantly undermine the principles of cultural diversity, religious freedom, and gender equality, said Nattai Kappom (Save the Nation) Convener CJ Rajan in a letter sent to the Law Commission of India on Tuesday. "A UCC, if enforced, would deplete the rich tapestry of our diverse society. Any attempt to impose a uniform set of laws would violate the basic tenets of religious freedom. Citizens should have the freedom to follow their own religious laws in matters of personal and family affairs as long as the laws do not infringe upon the rights of others or go against the principles of justice and equality," he added. Sharing his opinion on how a UCC would impede the progress made towards gender equality, Rajan said it is crucial to acknowledge and respect the agency of women within their own respective communities, at the same time allowing them to advocate for change within the religious frameworks. He further urged the Law Commission to reconsider the proposal for chalking out a UCC.