Home States Tamil Nadu

'UCC will undermine principles of cultural diversity'

"A UCC, if enforced, would deplete the rich tapestry of our diverse society. Any attempt to impose a uniform set of laws would violate the basic tenets of religious freedom.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Uniform Civil Code

Image used for representational purposes. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will significantly undermine the principles of cultural diversity, religious freedom, and gender equality, said Nattai Kappom (Save the Nation) Convener CJ Rajan in a letter sent to the Law Commission of India on Tuesday.

"A UCC, if enforced, would deplete the rich tapestry of our diverse society. Any attempt to impose a uniform set of laws would violate the basic tenets of religious freedom. Citizens should have the freedom to follow their own religious laws in matters of personal and family affairs as long as the laws do not infringe upon the rights of others or go against the principles of justice and equality," he added.

Sharing his opinion on how a UCC would impede the progress made towards gender equality, Rajan said it is crucial to acknowledge and respect the agency of women within their own respective communities, at the same time allowing them to advocate for change within the religious frameworks. He further urged the Law Commission to reconsider the proposal for chalking out a UCC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UCC Uniform Civil Code cultural diversity
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp