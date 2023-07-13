Ahead of 121st birth anniversary of ex-CM Kamaraj his decades-old car restored in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Ahead of the 121st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, a private automotive showroom in Krishnagiri, Torque Max, has restored Kamaraj’s decades-old car. The 1952 year model Chevrolet style line deluxe model car was used by the former Chief Minister for many years. After his death, the car was under the possession of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.

R Ashwin Rajvarma, managing director of Torque Max, who is also the grandson of PMM Gounder, former Krishnagiri MLA, has been restoring vintage cars for the past 15 years in Krishnagiri. Recently, a friend of his working in the film industry informed me about the car that needs to be restored. Ashwin contacted Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri, through his father Rajendra Varma, who is Pradesh Congress Committee member.

“I received an order to restore the vehicle on May 31 and the vehicle by July 10. But within 30 days, we restored the car. Many missing parts were brought, and new windshields for the car were manufactured in other places. Rusted parts were fabricated and work was finished within the time and now it’s in driving condition. The renovated car will be dispatched to TNCC Charitable Trust on Thursday after Krishnagiri Congress MP Dr A Chellakumar visits the showroom. Following the information about the renovation of K Kamaraj’s car, thousands of people visited the car centre on Wednesday.

