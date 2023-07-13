Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin lays foundation for new student hostel complex

 CM MK Stalin, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new student hostel complex on MC Rajan students’ hostel premises.

CM handing over house allotment order to a beneficiary in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   CM MK Stalin, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new student hostel complex on MC Rajan students’ hostel premises. He also awarded incentives totalling Rs 5.97 crore to 90 sportspersons who excelled in national and international events.

The 10-storey new students’ hostel is being built on behalf of Adi Dravidar and Tribals Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 44.50 crore. The complex will feature amenities such as a library, gym, visitors’ hall, and multi-purpose hall catering to the students’ needs.

Under the auspices of the TNUHDB, a total of 3,010 houses have been constructed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Kanyakumari, and Dharmapuri districts, at an expenditure of Rs 358.15 crore.

