Infra woes brew, Chemistry lab turns kitchen at govt school in TN

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE: As the recess bell at Government Higher Secondary School in Virupachipuram rings, students trudge into any space they find to have their midday meal, which is cooked in the Chemistry lab — alternatively used as a classroom for students of Class 11. A thing to be gaped at has been the daily routine of the students after 10 classrooms were demolished in 2019 due to their decrepit condition.



The void, however, was never filled. Housing Classes 6 to 12, the school was established in 1983 and usually conducts separate classes in the two languages of Tamil and English. The space crunch, however, led to the relocation of classes of students of grades 6,7, and 8 to a nearby elementary school. This forced kids to share rooms, accommodating around 50 pupils in one room, and sit on the floor, sources said. Moreover, students have to oscillate between their school and the elementary school (150m away) to cover lab classes.



Although a temporary structure using a cycle stand roofing has been built on the premises of the high school, it is only to accommodate Class 9 students. Sources said that the space crunch has impacted enrolment in the past five years, with the student population dwindling from 1,800 to 400.



The school authorities approached NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) for funds to construct additional classrooms. Their request, however, was declined because the land on which the school is built is classified as Natham poramboke (unassessed government land) land and does not come under the purview of the Chief Education Officer of the district. The school authorities have now submitted a request to the Director of School Education, in Chennai, seeking their intervention.



Vellore CEO Manimozhi S told TNIE, "We will look into the issue and promptly take necessary action."

