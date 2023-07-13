Introduce uniform caste code instead of UCC, DMK tells law panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has formally submitted its objection to the law commission against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In a letter addressed to the chairperson of the 22nd Law Commission of India, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan expressed strong opposition to the UCC, citing the 21st Law Commission’s consultation paper that deemed the UCC “neither necessary nor desirable.” Additionally, the DMK put forth a suggestion to introduce a uniform caste code as a preliminary step to address caste discrimination and atrocities before considering the implementation of the UCC.

The party’s representation emphasised the DMK’s commitment to social engineering aimed at eradicating irrational customs and practices that have perpetuated the oppression of women and fostered discrimination within the caste system. It stated, “Our Constitution while being secular, upholds citizens’ right to practice and propagate their respective religions and faiths as a fundamental right under Article 25. The diversity of faiths and cultures strengthen our constitutional values.”

Expressing concerns on the potential adverse impact of the UCC, the representation highlighted its wide-ranging ramifications on the rights of citizens from all religious denominations and its potential to undermine the secular ethos, law and order, peace, tranquillity, and legislative powers granted to states under the Constitution.

The DMK further cited the recommendations of the 21st Law Commission, stating the consultation paper issued on August 31, 2018, concluded that the Uniform Civil Code is “neither necessary nor desirable”. “Instead, the 21st Law Commission had proposed a rights-oriented approach, focusing on amending personal laws to ensure equal rights and uphold the Constitutional principle of equality enshrined in Article 14,” the party said.

Highlighting the possible impact of the UCC, the DMK said, “There is no distinct, clear or apparent purpose to impose a UCC in personal laws, other than to eliminate the uniqueness of the minorities, not only the minority religions but also the minority sub-sects within the majority religions.”

The party further added, “The introduction of a divisive law like the Uniform Civil Code for political gains will disturb the peace, tranquillity, and harmony between the religious groups in Tamil Nadu, and therefore is not desirable in the interest of the public.”

