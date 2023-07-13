Is Vendors Act being properly implemented, Madras High Court asks TN govt 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Noting serious violations in the tender floated by the Ramanathapuram municipality for granting licenses and collecting rent from street vendors in February this year, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court raised a series of queries to the director of municipal administration whether the Street Vendors Act, 2014, and the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules, 2015, are being properly implemented in all municipalities in the state.

Justice B Pugalendhi raised the questions while hearing two petitions -- filed by R Mayil Vahanam, who received the tender, and R Jeyabharath, who was unsuccessful in the bidding process. While Jeyabharath alleged violations and a biased attitude on the part of the authorities in granting the lease to Mayil Vahanam, the latter filed the petition against the notice issued to him by the municipality commissioner asking him to pay the pending lease amount.

Justice Pugalendhi noted that as per the above Act and the Rules, the Ramanathapuram municipality ought to have identified the street vendors, the vending zones, and the non-vending zones before floating a tender.

But instead, the Ramanathapuram Municipality floated the tender and awarded the lease in favour of Mayil Vahanam, without identifying the places for vending and without enlisting street vendors. It is as if the municipality has enabled him to permit anybody for street vending anywhere in the municipality area and collect any fee as rent from the street vendors, the judge criticised, adding that it is not known how many municipalities are conducting auctions in such a manner.

