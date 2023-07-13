Home States Tamil Nadu

Miscreants threaten Periyakulam MLA using morphed video

Cybercrime police booked unidentified persons for allegedly attempting to extort money from Periyakulam MLA S Saravanakumar by using a morphed video.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THENI:  Cybercrime police booked unidentified persons for allegedly attempting to extort money from Periyakulam MLA S Saravanakumar by using a morphed video. According to sources, the 48-year-old MLA lodged a police complaint on Monday stating that he received a video call from an unknown number during the wee hours of July 1.

"He attended the call, but no response came from the other end. After a few minutes, he disconnected the call. During this time, the MLA received a video on his WhatsApp account. To his utter shock, the video showed him having an intimate conversation with a nude woman.

Following this, a few people threatened the MLA stating that if he didn't pay Rs 10,000, they would circulate the morphed video on social media. Saravanakumar paid them Rs 5,000 on July 3 and another Rs 5,000 on July 8 via G-Pay," sources added. 

After the MLA approached cyber crime police with the complaint, the sleuths obtained CAF, and PTL details, and subsequently traced the location of the suspects to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Further investigation is on.

