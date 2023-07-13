Number of TN voters goes down, show poll rolls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The total number of voters in the state has gone down for the second time within a couple of months as chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo released the latest figures after updating the electoral rolls during the second quarter of the current year.

The total number of voters which stood at 6.20 crore on January 5, came down to 6.12 crore due to 9,11,820 deletions. As per the updated electoral rolls as on July 10, 1,39,108 names have been included as new electors and 27,332 voters have changed their address from one place to another place. Besides, 3,42,185 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death, and duplicate entries. Correction of entries has been done in respect of 1,04,141 electors.

