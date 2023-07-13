Home States Tamil Nadu

Number of TN voters goes down, show poll rolls

The total number of voters which stood at 6.20 crore on January 5, came down to 6.12 crore due to 9,11,820 deletions. 

Published: 13th July 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The total number of voters in the state has gone down for the second time within a couple of months as chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo released the latest figures after updating the electoral rolls during the second quarter of the current year.  

The total number of voters which stood at 6.20 crore on January 5, came down to 6.12 crore due to 9,11,820 deletions. As per the updated electoral rolls as on July 10, 1,39,108 names have been included as new electors and 27,332 voters have changed their address from one place to another place. Besides, 3,42,185 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death, and duplicate entries. Correction of entries has been done in respect of 1,04,141 electors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
number of voters number of voters in TN
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp