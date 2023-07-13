Rs 22.5 lakh worth free land pattas given to 90 persons with disabilities, transpersons in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi handed over free land pattas to families of 73 poor persons with disabilities and 17 transpersons at K Sundaresapuram near Vilathikulam on Wednesday in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan. The pattas were valued at a total of Rs 22.5 lakh.

The beneficiaries were selected from a list of petitions submitted during weekly grievance redressal meetings in the past two years. The plots were first cleared of bushes, laid with gravel, and provided stone boundaries, before documenting them in the village and revenue records, and generating pattas.



Interestingly, Kanimozhi handed over the pattas to the persons with disabilities on Wednesday at their own respective land parcels. She also promised to take steps to construct houses for them under the PMAY scheme, lay roads and drains under MGNREGA work, provide water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and street lights using panchayat funds in the area.



Following a request from the transpersons, Kanimozhi said she will take steps to provide them with milch animals to sustain a living. On the occasion, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj lauded all revenue officials headed by Tahsildar Ramachandran at Vilathikulam, who made it possible for the pattas to be distributed within a short span of time. Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, DRO Ajay Seenivasan, Kovilpatti RDO Jeya, Vilathikulam Tahsildar Ramachandran, Differently-abled Welfare Officer Sivasankaran, Sundaresapuram Panchayat President Bose and others were present.

THOOTHUKUDI: Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi handed over free land pattas to families of 73 poor persons with disabilities and 17 transpersons at K Sundaresapuram near Vilathikulam on Wednesday in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan. The pattas were valued at a total of Rs 22.5 lakh. The beneficiaries were selected from a list of petitions submitted during weekly grievance redressal meetings in the past two years. The plots were first cleared of bushes, laid with gravel, and provided stone boundaries, before documenting them in the village and revenue records, and generating pattas. Interestingly, Kanimozhi handed over the pattas to the persons with disabilities on Wednesday at their own respective land parcels. She also promised to take steps to construct houses for them under the PMAY scheme, lay roads and drains under MGNREGA work, provide water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and street lights using panchayat funds in the area. Following a request from the transpersons, Kanimozhi said she will take steps to provide them with milch animals to sustain a living. On the occasion, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj lauded all revenue officials headed by Tahsildar Ramachandran at Vilathikulam, who made it possible for the pattas to be distributed within a short span of time. Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, DRO Ajay Seenivasan, Kovilpatti RDO Jeya, Vilathikulam Tahsildar Ramachandran, Differently-abled Welfare Officer Sivasankaran, Sundaresapuram Panchayat President Bose and others were present.