Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 22.5 lakh worth free land pattas given to 90 persons with disabilities, transpersons in TN

The beneficiaries were selected from a list of petitions submitted during weekly grievance redressal meetings in the past two years.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi handed over free land pattas to families of 73 poor persons with disabilities and 17 transpersons at K Sundaresapuram near Vilathikulam on Wednesday in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan. The pattas were valued at a total of Rs 22.5 lakh.

The beneficiaries were selected from a list of petitions submitted during weekly grievance redressal meetings in the past two years. The plots were first cleared of bushes, laid with gravel, and provided stone boundaries, before documenting them in the village and revenue records, and generating pattas.

Interestingly, Kanimozhi handed over the pattas to the persons with disabilities on Wednesday at their own respective land parcels. She also promised to take steps to construct houses for them under the PMAY scheme, lay roads and drains under MGNREGA work, provide water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and street lights using panchayat funds in the area.

Following a request from the transpersons, Kanimozhi said she will take steps to provide them with milch animals to sustain a living. On the occasion, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj lauded all revenue officials headed by Tahsildar Ramachandran at Vilathikulam, who made it possible for the pattas to be distributed within a short span of time. Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, DRO Ajay Seenivasan, Kovilpatti RDO Jeya, Vilathikulam Tahsildar Ramachandran, Differently-abled Welfare Officer Sivasankaran,  Sundaresapuram Panchayat President Bose and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi land pattas
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp