Stagnation remains a major hurdle for Madurai residents

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Residents have alleged that open sewages in extension areas have been left uncleaned, causing rainwater to stagnate over the last few days. They said the corporation has failed to take proper precautions. Meanwhile, officials stated that the corporation has started clearing silt off the open sewages in Aruppukottai Main Road.



Following incessant rain for an hour, the roads from South Gate to Aruppukottai Main road were a foot-deep in water. Specially, Aruppukottai main road has open sewage on both sides of road from Villapuram till Corporation colony.



"Even though the water drains after a couple of hours following rain, a foul odour remains in the areas and the uncleared sewage gets seeped into roads As the cleared silt is at near the sewage itself, it mixes into the sewage following rain," said Mastan, a resident. He requested the corporation to immediately clear the cleared silt from the areas. Corporation officials said actions are being taken towards clearing open sewages and cleaning the stormwater drains to prevent stagnation. In low-lying areas, motors are kept to prevent it, they added.

