Stagnation remains a major hurdle for Madurai residents

MADURAI: Residents have alleged that open sewages in extension areas have been left uncleaned, causing rainwater to stagnate over the last few days. They said the corporation has failed to take proper precautions. Meanwhile, officials stated that the corporation has started clearing silt off the open sewages in Aruppukottai Main Road.
Following incessant rain for an hour, the roads from South Gate to Aruppukottai Main road were a foot-deep in water. Specially, Aruppukottai main road has open sewage on both sides of road from Villapuram till Corporation colony.
"Even though the water drains after a couple of hours following rain, a foul odour remains in the areas and the uncleared sewage gets seeped into roads As the cleared silt is at near the sewage itself, it mixes into the sewage following rain," said Mastan, a resident. He requested the corporation to immediately clear the cleared silt from the areas. Corporation officials said actions are being taken towards clearing open sewages and cleaning the stormwater drains to prevent stagnation. In low-lying areas, motors are kept to prevent it, they added.
MADURAI: Residents have alleged that open sewages in extension areas have been left uncleaned, causing rainwater to stagnate over the last few days. They said the corporation has failed to take proper precautions. Meanwhile, officials stated that the corporation has started clearing silt off the open sewages in Aruppukottai Main Road.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
15 dead as heavy rains lash southwest China
AP CM Jagan lays stone for revival of Chittoor Dairy
Downpour likely to continue for 2 more days in Andhra Pradesh
Big relief for Sattenapalli residents from stench in AP
'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph sets next project with Lyca Productions
'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph sets next project with Lyca Productions