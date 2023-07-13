Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin spewing venom by calling ex-ministers as offenders: AIADMK leader EPS

“The cases foisted against the former ministers by the DMK government are yet to be investigated. But the Chief Minister called them offenders.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, EPS

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Strongly condemning Chief Minister MK Stalin for calling former AIADMK ministers as ‘offenders’ in his recent letter to President Draupadi Murmu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “By describing the former ministers as ‘offenders’, Stalin has spewed venom on them,”. 

“The cases foisted against the former ministers by the DMK government are yet to be investigated. But the Chief Minister called them offenders. There are many corruption cases pending against former and present ministers belonging to the DMK during their previous DMK regimes. Please face them honestly. Before accusing others as offenders, please ponder over whether you and other cabinet colleagues are honest,” Palaniswami said in a statement here. 

Palaniswami said Stalin foisted cases against the former ministers and turned a judge to describe them as offenders. “After the DMK came to power, they are being freed in a ‘surprising manner’ and people are watching this with anger.  Besides, law minister S Regupathy is facing corruption charges but he has been made minister in charge of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption. Will Reguathy expedite the hearing on the cases against him engaging apolitical advocates?,” the AIADMK leader asked. 

