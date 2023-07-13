Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi Q Branch sleuths seize 1.25 tonnes of beedi leaves

The smugglers came to know that the police were on their trail and drove their boat into the deep sea. However, the sleuths were waiting to nab them.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Thoothukudi Q Branch sleuths seized 1.25 tonnes of beedi leaves at Tharuvaikulam beach on Wednesday. According to sources, they received a tip-off that a group of men were smuggling beedi leaves to Sri Lanka.

"The smugglers came to know that the police were on their trail and drove their boat into the deep sea. However, the sleuths were waiting to nab them. Some of the smugglers jumped into the sea to escape police clutches," said sources. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
 
Meanwhile, as the sleuths at the beach left, another set of smugglers came to the spot with a consignment of beedi leaves. The sleuths returned to the shore and chased the smugglers, who managed to escape leaving the bundles of beedi leaves and the truck on the shore. As many as 40 bags of beedi leaves, weighing 1.25 tonnes, were seized. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
beedi leaves Tharuvaikulam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp