TN Excise Minister takes U-turn, says no change in Tasmac timings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few days after Minister S Muthusamy issued a statement indicating that discussions were underway to modify the operating hours of Tasmac outlets, the minister took a U-turn on Wednesday, saying there will be no change in the operational timings of the outlets.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the minister told media persons, “Some people have taken only the positive part from my recent interview and comment. I am clearly saying there is no intention to change the opening hours of Tasmac shops”.

“I was just saying no one should go to the wrong place and buy alcohol when Tasmac shops are closed. We are comparing ourselves with the other states to solve the problem caused by liquor bottles. Tasmac workers are facing many obstacles including bottle damage, shop rent and other expenditures. As a government representative, I have no intention of hiding any issues. Steps are being taken to resolve these matters,” he assured.

Regarding the sale of alcohol in tetra packs, Muthusamy highlighted that there have been protests against it. The final decision, he said, would be based on majority opinion, and government would not be involved in such sale if they posed any problems. “The government’s primary goal is to reduce alcohol consumption, and that is why 500 outlets were closed.

The Chief Minister has instructed a reassessment of liquor shops located near places of worship and educational institutions,” the minister added. Muthusamy also addressed concerns about constant monitoring of alcohol sales by officials and the police stating, “It is incorrect to assume that officials and police should continuously monitor alcohol sales. Am I wrong to openly state this? Do I need to speak secretly or in private?”

Regarding additional charges on liquor bottles, he emphasized that action would be taken against employees who imposed additional charges on liquor sales.

