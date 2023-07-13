UK-based NatWest group to hire 3,000 engineers in India

Home States Tamil Nadu

The UK-based NatWest Group plans to hire around 5,000 engineers in the next three years, of which 3,000 will be for the Global Capability Centre in India.

Published: 13th July 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The UK-based NatWest Group plans to hire around 5,000 engineers in the next three years, of which about 3,000 will be for its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India.

Chief information officer Scott Marcar said the increase in number of engineers in Chennai would happen once the state government comes out with a fresh policy for Information Technology and Business Process Management (BPM).

The fresh policy by the TN government ai to revive the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Policy 2018 as there is a need for a shift in the policy in the post-Covid era with the inclusion of trending technology.

Marcar said hiring will be in ‘high end’ engineering areas like Java, Python, Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence skill and analytics. He also highlighted that NatWest is planning to roll out Artificial Intelligence strategy globally and India will be a major player.

