Verify, seize ill-gotten wealth of govt staff, police: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to take action to verify the assets of all state government employees, particularly police officials, and take action to confiscate their ill-gotten wealth, if any, after a thorough checkup.

The order passed by Justice SM Subramaniam also directed the home secretary and the DGP to verify the mandatory declarations given by police officials periodically across the state with reference to Rule 9 of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers Conduct Rules and verify the genuineness of such declarations, including assets purchased in the name of family members, relatives, and persons known to them. In the event of any discrepancies, all appropriate action must be taken, including confiscation of wealth accumulated illegally through corrupt practices, the judge said.

The court issued the direction on a petition filed by a revenue officer who charged some police officers of Kancheepuram district of fleecing money from him after he purchased a piece of land.

Set up special complaint cells: hc to home secy

The officer said some police officers, who were acting hand in glove with an advocate and a local politician, extracted huge amount of money from him after he purchased a piece of land and also imprisoned him in a false case. The court also ordered the home secretary and the DGP to set up special complaint cells with separate phone numbers at the offices of the DGP and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

