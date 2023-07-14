Home States Tamil Nadu

11 blocks in Ramanathapuram announced as moderate drought hit  

As much as 1,35,859 hectares of area was used in Ramanathapuram for Samba paddy cultivation last year.

Published: 14th July 2023

Drought

By MS Thanaraj
RAMANATHAPURAM:  Ramanathapuram, along with Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Virudhunagar, have been declared as moderate-drought-hit areas for the previous year's cultivation season. Thousands of hectares of crops were damaged last year due to improper irrigation. Official sources said the compensation is likely to be announced in a couple of days for the welfare of farmers.

As much as 1,35,859 hectares of area was used in Ramanathapuram for Samba paddy cultivation last year. Though it was expected to be a successful season, the lack of rainfall during monsoon took farmers by surprise. An enumeration process revealed that 98,314 hectares (73% of the total paddy cultivation) were found to be damaged in the district. The situation was similar in the other five districts as well. Farmers had organised several protests demanding the government to announce the district as a complete drought-hit area and release compensation for the farmers.  

According to the report, 11 blocks in Ramanathapuram district (Thiruvadanai, RS Mangalam, Kadaladi, Kamudhi, and other areas), four blocks in Sivaganga district (Devakottai, Manamadurai, and others), five blocks in Tenkasi, two blocks in Virudhunagar and one block in Thoothukudi have been declared as moderate drought-hit areas. A senior official, on the request of anonymity, said. "Though the farmers sought the district to be announced as completely drought-hit, only a few areas faced drought issues during the previous season. Compensation for the crop loss is expected to be announced soon."

M Gavaskar, organiser of the RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai farmers association told TNIE, "We have been staging protests since January seeking the government to announce the district as drought-hit and issue compensation. We appreciate the announcement and hope that the compensation is distributed to the farmers before the end of this season."

