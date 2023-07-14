14,500 illegal tap connections regularised in Tiruppur

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A total of 14,505 illegal tap connections, which were detected in Tiruppur district over the past three years, have been regularised and water tax collected. According to sources, 9,254 illegal tap connections were detected in 2020-21, 3,916 illegal tap connections were detected in 2021-22 and 1,335 illegal ones were detected in 2022-23, which were regularised by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

Speaking to TNIE, social activist Khader Basha said, "Recently, officials detected an illegal tap connection used by former Thirumuruganpoondi Town panchayat president Palanisamy in his farmland, which he has been allegedly using for several years. It is sad to see that even the panchayat president is indulging in such activities. Thirumuruganpoondi has been upgraded from town panchayat to municipality, so the water tax is Rs 150 per month. The water supply is estimated to be 3,000 litres every 15 days. On that basis, we couldn't estimate the volume of water drawn illegally over the years."

Sathyamoorthy, a resident, said, "Every panchayat levies different kinds of water tax. Many panchayats levy Rs 900 per year in Tiruppur district union, while some panchayats levy Rs 1,000 per year in Avinashi Union. These illegal water connections can be easily detected by local officials since they are closely related to the field staff. When they suspect an illegal connection in a house, officials can demand water tax receipts to verify the connections. But they are reluctant to do so, due to pressure from influential people."

Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj said, "These regularisation works were carried out for the past three years. Levying of tax differs in each panchayat. The officials from District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) have been collecting details of the fine levied by local panchayat limits. They will be submitting reports of the violators and fine soon."

TIRUPPUR: A total of 14,505 illegal tap connections, which were detected in Tiruppur district over the past three years, have been regularised and water tax collected. According to sources, 9,254 illegal tap connections were detected in 2020-21, 3,916 illegal tap connections were detected in 2021-22 and 1,335 illegal ones were detected in 2022-23, which were regularised by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). Speaking to TNIE, social activist Khader Basha said, "Recently, officials detected an illegal tap connection used by former Thirumuruganpoondi Town panchayat president Palanisamy in his farmland, which he has been allegedly using for several years. It is sad to see that even the panchayat president is indulging in such activities. Thirumuruganpoondi has been upgraded from town panchayat to municipality, so the water tax is Rs 150 per month. The water supply is estimated to be 3,000 litres every 15 days. On that basis, we couldn't estimate the volume of water drawn illegally over the years." Sathyamoorthy, a resident, said, "Every panchayat levies different kinds of water tax. Many panchayats levy Rs 900 per year in Tiruppur district union, while some panchayats levy Rs 1,000 per year in Avinashi Union. These illegal water connections can be easily detected by local officials since they are closely related to the field staff. When they suspect an illegal connection in a house, officials can demand water tax receipts to verify the connections. But they are reluctant to do so, due to pressure from influential people."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj said, "These regularisation works were carried out for the past three years. Levying of tax differs in each panchayat. The officials from District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) have been collecting details of the fine levied by local panchayat limits. They will be submitting reports of the violators and fine soon."