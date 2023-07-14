Home States Tamil Nadu

38 out of 133 Puducherry smart city projects completed, says Lt Governor Tamilisai

Tamilisai has been periodically holding meetings on Smart City projects and has reviewed projects five times in five months.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Out of the 133 projects being implemented by the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL), at an outlay of `930 crore, 38 projects have been completed so far, said Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan while reviewing implementation of projects approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday.

In addition to PSCDL, she said, the works are being executed by other departments like the PWD, Pondicherry Municipality, transport department, health department and the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), a Public Sector Undertaking.

Tamilisai has been periodically holding meetings on Smart City projects and has reviewed projects five times in five months. Matters regarding the implementation of projects were discussed in detail. She has also directed agencies implementing Smart City projects to expedite works that has resulted in the completion of 38 projects in the areas storm water drain and sewerage (17 projects), municipal drains (4), public assets and electrical work (17).

Similarly, the foundation stone will be laid soon for a botanical garden, Goubert Market, the Grand Canal and the reconstruction of Pudumai Building on Beach Road. Besides, the existing bus stand at Maraiamalai Adigal Salai will be renovated with modern facilities and Boomi pooja for the same was performed by the Chief Minister on June 28.

Traders protest at bus stand

Meanwhile, traders at the bus stand protested after they were asked to move out due to construction works currently underway. The traders sat on the road and prevented buses from entering the bus stand. They demanded an alternate location in the premises to conduct business. With buses stranded on the road, the police advised protestors to seek remedy from the concerned authorities and removed them.

