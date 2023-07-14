50 students fall ill after taking iron tablets in TN's Namakkal

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Around 50 students of a private school in Namakkal were rushed to Pillanallur PHC as they threw up allegedly after consuming IFA (Iron and Folic Acid) tablet distributed by health and family welfare department.

According to sources, on Thursday, health department staff along with the management of a private school near Kumarapalayam distributed iron tablets to nearly 2,000 students. Shortly after consuming it, 50 students vomited and complained of headache, nausea and other symptoms. They were rushed to Pillanallur Primary Health Centre.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Poongodi said, “We have distributed over 75,000 IFA tablets aross Namakkal so far, including 2,000 iron tablets in the school. On Thursday, we provided another batch of iron tablets and 50 students exhibited minor symptoms. There is no cause for concern and all the students are safe. We will conduct an investigation into the matter.”

