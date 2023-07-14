Home States Tamil Nadu

50 students fall ill after taking iron tablets in TN's Namakkal

According to sources, on Thursday, health department staff along with the management of a private school near Kumarapalayam distributed iron tablets to nearly 2,000 students.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL:  Around 50 students of a private school in Namakkal were rushed to Pillanallur PHC as they threw up allegedly after consuming IFA (Iron and Folic Acid) tablet distributed by health and family welfare department.

According to sources, on Thursday, health department staff along with the management of a private school near Kumarapalayam distributed iron tablets to nearly 2,000 students. Shortly after consuming it, 50 students vomited and complained of headache, nausea and other symptoms. They were rushed to Pillanallur Primary Health Centre.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Poongodi said, “We have distributed over 75,000 IFA tablets aross Namakkal so far, including 2,000 iron tablets in the school. On Thursday, we provided another batch of iron tablets and 50 students exhibited minor symptoms. There is no cause for concern and all the students are safe. We will conduct an investigation into the matter.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namakkal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp