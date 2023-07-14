63-year-old man murders tipsy son-in-law for abusing daughter, wife in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 63-year-old man was arrested in alleged connection with the murder of his son-in-law following an altercation, on Wednesday. Sources said, Selvaraj hit P Ragubathy, the deceased, on his head with a wooden plank for allegedly assaulting his daughter and wife on Tuesday.



According to sources at the Avinankudi police station, the incident unfolded at Nithinatham village near Thittakudi, in Cuddalore district. P Ragubathy (35) had married Selvaraj and Susheela's daughter S Sathya (32) a decade ago. Ragubathy worked overseas before returning to his village seven years ago. Subsequently, he was engaged as a wage labourer and took to alcoholism.



He would regularly return home in an intoxicated state and engage in arguments with Sathya. On Tuesday evening, he once again returned in an inebriated state and physically assaulted Sathya. Distressed, Sathya went to her mother's residence, also in the same village. She confided in her mother, who confronted Ragubathy. The situation escalated when Ragubathy assaulted Susheela as well.



Selvaraj arrived and criticised Ragubathy for his actions. In response, Ragubathy launched an assault on Selvaraj, prompting the latter to seize a wooden plank. He dealt a blow to Ragubathy, resulting in a severe head injury. On information, the police arrived and sent Ragubathy's body to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for postmortem examination. Following an investigation, Selvaraj was apprehended on Wednesday and subsequently remanded in custody after court proceedings.

CUDDALORE: A 63-year-old man was arrested in alleged connection with the murder of his son-in-law following an altercation, on Wednesday. Sources said, Selvaraj hit P Ragubathy, the deceased, on his head with a wooden plank for allegedly assaulting his daughter and wife on Tuesday. According to sources at the Avinankudi police station, the incident unfolded at Nithinatham village near Thittakudi, in Cuddalore district. P Ragubathy (35) had married Selvaraj and Susheela's daughter S Sathya (32) a decade ago. Ragubathy worked overseas before returning to his village seven years ago. Subsequently, he was engaged as a wage labourer and took to alcoholism. He would regularly return home in an intoxicated state and engage in arguments with Sathya. On Tuesday evening, he once again returned in an inebriated state and physically assaulted Sathya. Distressed, Sathya went to her mother's residence, also in the same village. She confided in her mother, who confronted Ragubathy. The situation escalated when Ragubathy assaulted Susheela as well. Selvaraj arrived and criticised Ragubathy for his actions. In response, Ragubathy launched an assault on Selvaraj, prompting the latter to seize a wooden plank. He dealt a blow to Ragubathy, resulting in a severe head injury. On information, the police arrived and sent Ragubathy's body to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for postmortem examination. Following an investigation, Selvaraj was apprehended on Wednesday and subsequently remanded in custody after court proceedings.