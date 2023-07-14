Home States Tamil Nadu

63-year-old man murders tipsy son-in-law for abusing daughter, wife in TN

He would regularly return home in an intoxicated state and engage in arguments with Sathya. On Tuesday evening, he once again returned in an inebriated state and physically assaulted Sathya.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  A 63-year-old man was arrested in alleged connection with the murder of his son-in-law following an altercation, on Wednesday. Sources said, Selvaraj hit P Ragubathy, the deceased, on his head with a wooden plank for allegedly assaulting his daughter and wife on Tuesday.

According to sources at the Avinankudi police station, the incident unfolded at Nithinatham village near Thittakudi, in Cuddalore district. P Ragubathy (35) had married Selvaraj and Susheela's daughter S Sathya (32) a decade ago. Ragubathy worked overseas before returning to his village seven years ago. Subsequently, he was engaged as a wage labourer and took to alcoholism.

He would regularly return home in an intoxicated state and engage in arguments with Sathya. On Tuesday evening, he once again returned in an inebriated state and physically assaulted Sathya. Distressed, Sathya went to her mother's residence, also in the same village. She confided in her mother, who confronted Ragubathy. The situation escalated when Ragubathy assaulted Susheela as well.

Selvaraj arrived and criticised Ragubathy for his actions. In response, Ragubathy launched an assault on Selvaraj, prompting the latter to seize a wooden plank. He dealt a blow to Ragubathy, resulting in a severe head injury. On information, the police arrived and sent Ragubathy's body to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for postmortem examination. Following an investigation, Selvaraj was apprehended on Wednesday and subsequently remanded in custody after court proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man murders tipsy son-in-law
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp