‘86 per cent pleas cleared by Mudhalvarin Mugavari department’

Published: 14th July 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin taking part in a meeting to review the functioning of Mudhalvarin Mugavari department, in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Mudhalvarin Mugavari department that handles petitions received through the Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance and Chief Minister’s Helpline Management System and the CM’s Special Cell, has disposed of 86% of petitions received in the past six months - from January 1 to June 30.  
“In all, 3.42 lakh petitions were received during the January-June period, 2.94 lakh petitions have been disposed of,” an official release said. 

Reviewing the department’s functioning on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the secretaries of revenue, home and rural development should pay more attention to disposing of the petitions since these departments have received the highest number of petitions. The release said steps are being taken to redress the grievances of the people using new technologies including Artificial Intelligence Chatbot.

On the occasion, Stalin also interacted with a few petitioners whose grievance include conducting liver transplant surgery for a child from Thanjavur district at a cost of Rs 22 lakh and disbursal of Rs 50,000 to a girl student from Thovalai taluk in Kanyakumari district for pursuing higher studies.  

Stalin appreciated M Choukath Ali, Tahsildar of Pennagaram taluk and J Jayapal, ADSP of Alangulam in Tenkasi district for redressing the grievances of the public quickly. To prevent economic offences affecting people, an intelligence wing under the economic offences unit should be opened to check whether a financial institution is genuine at the early stages of its formation.  “Awareness programmes should be conducted to prevent people from getting cheated by financial institutions,” he added.

