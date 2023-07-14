AIADMK set to stage state-wide stir against price rise on July 20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the party cadre would stage demonstrations in all district headquarters on July 20 condemning the spiralling prices of the essential commodities and the “inaction” of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said prices of vegetables that people use regularly - tomatoes, ginger, small onion, garlic, green chilly, beans, carrot, tur dhal, urad dhal, and tamarind - have risen steeply, and the poor, downtrodden and middle-class people are suffering a lot. “But the Chief Minister is trying to put the blame on the central government,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another statement, Palaniswami said the DMK promised to free Muslims who have been languishing in prisons for a long time. However, even after 26 months after coming to power, the government did not fulfill the promise. “Besides, funds have not been allocated for the Jerusalem pilgrimage for Christians,” he added.

