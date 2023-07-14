Clean temple tank in Senthamangalam, locals tell HR & CE department in TN

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Residents of Senthamangalam appealed to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Namakkal administration to clean a tank that is polluted allegedly by the poor drainage system in the town. The lake is close to a famous Shiva temple. A petition in this regard was submitted to officials on Thursday.

Dr M Balaji, a resident of Senthamangalam, said, “For decades, the tank has been part of the temple and used in its rituals. The pollution has increased to such alarming levels that contact with water could lead to skin infections. This pollution is caused by faulty drainage system in Senthamangalam, the waste water generated from over 500 homes in the area is diverted by canals into the lake and made the water unusable. Efforts must be taken to renovate this lake.”

Another resident, N Parthiban, said, “If left unchecked, the ground water table will be completely polluted. For nearly half a decade, the pollution has continued and if left unchecked the ground water will also be poisoned.” Officials in the Senthamangalam block development office said they did not receive any complaint or petition regarding the matter, but assured to look into the issue.

