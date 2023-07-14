Home States Tamil Nadu

Clean temple tank in Senthamangalam, locals tell HR & CE department in TN

Dr M Balaji, a resident of Senthamangalam, said, “For decades, the tank has been part of the temple and used in its rituals.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL:  Residents of Senthamangalam appealed to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Namakkal administration to clean a tank that is polluted allegedly by the poor drainage system in the town. The lake is close to a famous Shiva temple. A petition in this regard was submitted to officials on Thursday.

Dr M Balaji, a resident of Senthamangalam, said, “For decades, the tank has been part of the temple and used in its rituals. The pollution has increased to such alarming levels that contact with water could lead to skin infections. This pollution is caused by faulty drainage system in Senthamangalam, the waste water generated from over 500 homes in the area is diverted by canals into the lake and made the water unusable. Efforts must be taken to renovate this lake.”

Another resident, N Parthiban, said, “If left unchecked, the ground water table will be completely polluted. For nearly half a decade, the pollution has continued and if left unchecked the ground water will also be poisoned.” Officials in the Senthamangalam block development office said they did not receive any complaint or petition regarding the matter, but assured to look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthamangalam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp