CM MK Stalin calling on lyricist Vairamuthu a crying shame: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Thursday called on lyricist Vairamuthu and conveyed birthday wishes on his turning 70. Stalin wished Vairamuthu to continue his literary endeavours and contribute further to enrichment of Tamil language for years to come.

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who is actively engaged in amplifying stories of women who were allegedly sexually harassed by members of the film industry, has condemned the move.

In a tweet, the singer said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu personally visits the home of a man accused by several women of sexual harassment to wish him on his birthday. For all the speeches that politicians in Tamil Nadu go on about for safety of women, this is a crying shame. Of course they will all go stone cold silent when Vairamuthu’s topic is brought up.”

