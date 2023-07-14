Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit youth attacked for marrying caste-Hindu woman in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

The Dalit youth had married a caste-Hindu woman whose relatives were infuriated over the marriage and attacked him on Friday.

Published: 14th July 2023 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit_ killed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Dalit youth, who married a caste-Hindu girl, was waylaid and attacked with a knife by three men belonging to the girl's community on Friday.

Police said the victim, Suriya (22) of Sakkarakottai, belongs to the Dalit community. He recently married a non-Dalit woman.

The woman's parents apparently endorsed the marriage. But her relatives were infuriated and plotted to murder him.

On Thursday night, Prabakaran (28), Nageswaran (28), and Krishnamoorthy (55) of Sokaiyanthoppu area in Panaikulam village, in an inebriated state, waylaid Suriya near Kenikarai area while he was returning to his house from his in-laws' house, abused him using casteist slurs and assaulted him with a knife. Suriya sustained minor cut injuries on his left hand and bruises on his hip," police said.

Hearing Suriya's cries, the local people rushed to his rescue and rushed him to the government hospital.

The three men managed to escape.

On receiving a complaint, the Kenikarai police booked all three suspects under multiple sections including 341, 294(b), 323, 324, 506(ii) of the IPC, and sections 3(1)(r)(S), 3(2)(VA) of the SC/ST POA Amendment Act 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit youth attacked Ramanathapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp