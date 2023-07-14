Dalit youth attacked for marrying caste-Hindu woman in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Dalit youth, who married a caste-Hindu girl, was waylaid and attacked with a knife by three men belonging to the girl's community on Friday.

Police said the victim, Suriya (22) of Sakkarakottai, belongs to the Dalit community. He recently married a non-Dalit woman.

The woman's parents apparently endorsed the marriage. But her relatives were infuriated and plotted to murder him.

On Thursday night, Prabakaran (28), Nageswaran (28), and Krishnamoorthy (55) of Sokaiyanthoppu area in Panaikulam village, in an inebriated state, waylaid Suriya near Kenikarai area while he was returning to his house from his in-laws' house, abused him using casteist slurs and assaulted him with a knife. Suriya sustained minor cut injuries on his left hand and bruises on his hip," police said.

Hearing Suriya's cries, the local people rushed to his rescue and rushed him to the government hospital.

The three men managed to escape.

On receiving a complaint, the Kenikarai police booked all three suspects under multiple sections including 341, 294(b), 323, 324, 506(ii) of the IPC, and sections 3(1)(r)(S), 3(2)(VA) of the SC/ST POA Amendment Act 2015.

