Friend nearly duped as man tries to dupe him with fake FB profile of ex-DGP in TN

The fraudster allegedly tried to convince one of Ravi’s friends Kumar (name changed) on social media to buy furniture from a third party who was ‘in the army’. 

Published: 14th July 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:02 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Retired DGP and Commissioner of Tambaram Police Commissionerate M Ravi on Thursday lodged a complaint with the cyber crime wing of Chennai City police against a person who started a fake account on Facebook using Ravi’s name, picture, and other credentials.

The fraudster allegedly tried to convince one of Ravi’s friends Kumar (name changed) on social media to buy furniture from a third party who was ‘in the army’.  A message was sent to Kumar from the account saying he had got perfect quality furniture from a person in the army and that Kumar should consider buying it. The fraudster also shared the seller’s mobile number.

When Kumar called the number, the person who attended the call claimed to be a lieutenant colonel. Kumar got suspicious when the person’s English was poor and he could speak comfortably only in Hindi. Kumar disconnected the call, contacted Ravi and told him about the incident.

