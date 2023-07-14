Home States Tamil Nadu

Hearing on DVAC case against former TN CM EPS concludes

There is no question of looking into a matter which was inquired upon and negated by DVAC, he added.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

File photo: Edappadi K Palaniswamy | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday that the vigilance commissioner can either accept or reject the preliminary enquiry (PE) report submitted to him by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on complaints of corruption against public officials.

The submission was made by state public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah when the petition filed by DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on corruption in awarding highways tenders when Edppadi K Palaniswamy was holding the portfolio came up for hearing before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, appearing for Palaniswamy, contended that the vigilance commissioner is not an investigating officer but an authority to grant nod for reports filed by DVAC after due probe. There is no question of looking into a matter which was inquired upon and negated by DVAC, he added.

However, the Jinnah said that the vigilance commissioner can inquire into complaints levelled against a public official and informed that the vigilance commissioner had not approved the PE report submitted in 2018 finding no case was made out against Palaniswamy.

Senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for Bharathi, said the petitioner wanted to withdraw the petition since progress has been made in the probe. Following completion of arguments, the judge adjourned the matter saying he would pass orders.

Recovery of dues from cable operators stayed
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation from proceeding further under the Revenue Recovery (RR) Act to recover dues from local cable TV operators. Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the interim orders, on a petition filed by the Tamizhaga Cable TV Operators General Welfare Association. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Richardson Wilson submitted that the provisions of the Act can be invoked only for revenue dues and dues owed to the government.
 

Madras High Court DVAC Edppadi K Palaniswamy
Comments

