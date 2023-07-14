Kuruvan custodial torture: Chittoor cops forced me to withdraw complaint, says women 

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A Kuravan woman, who allegedly was subjected to custodial torture in Chittoor, on Thursday submitted a petition to the superintendent of police alleging that she was under pressure from Uthangarai DSP and Mathur police to withdraw her complaint filed against Andhra Pradesh police.

In her petition to Saroj Kumar Thakur, R Sathya (45) of Puliyandapatti junction road said that on the night of June 11, her brother and three others, including a seven-year-old boy, were abducted by six unknown persons in a car. She lodged an online complaint to Tamil Nadu police the next day.

That night, 15 persons reached their village and detained Sathya, her husband and daughter in law. Later, it was found that the Chittoor police had detained them. Except for two persons, others were released on June 16.

On June 16, Chittoor police took Sathya to Uthangarai All Women’s Police Station, where she was allegedly threatened to withdraw her complaint filed against Andhra Pradesh police. Then she was brought to Mathur police station, where Uthangarai DSP Parthiban allegedly made her sign the withdrawal of an online complaint against Andhra Pradesh police and on a few empty papers. Saroj Kumar Thakur assured her to look into the issue.

