Medical college admissions in Puducherry: AIADMK seeks PM's interventions

One of the key concerns raised in the memorandum is the misuse of the regional reservation policy implemented by Puducherry government.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:44 AM

PUDUCHERRY:  Alleging malpractice in medical admissions, AIADMK, a member of the ruling NDA, has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention into the admission process, to conduct it in a transparent and fair way.

Former MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan, who is also the State Deputy Secretary, in his memorandum, alleged that the people of Puducherry are being adversely affected by corruption in the education sector, facilitated by bureaucrats and ruling powers, leaving them with no means to register complaints.

One of the key concerns raised in the memorandum is the misuse of the regional reservation policy implemented by Puducherry government. Puducherry is the only state in the country that extends 25% reservation to students from outlying regions of Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe. However, several students have been caught with fake dual residence certificates, this throws light on the sale of medical seats to students from other states at exorbitant prices, alleged the ex-MLA..

Furthermore, he alleged that Puducherry government is exempting self-financing medical colleges from fulfilling the mandatory requirement of reserving 50% of medical seats to government allotment. This exemption has enabled the sale of seats, he alleged.

The centralized admission center (CENTAC), responsible for medical college admissions, has also come under scrutiny, said Manikandan, accusing officials of engaging in malpractice, in collusion with those in power. Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of transparency in the admission process, as the recent notification for medical admissions failed to provide information on the number of available seats in each college under government quota and the fee structure, he added.

Given the involvement of large sums of money and the potential for money laundering, the matter needs to be attended to at the earliest with a thorough investigation, urged Manikandan.

