Monthly pay for urban local body representatives in TN; Rs 30,000 for mayors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to pay a monthly honorarium for all elected representatives of urban local bodies, including mayors, from the current month (July). While the honorarium for mayors will be Rs 30,000 per month, deputy mayors will get Rs 15,000, and corporation councillors will get Rs 10,000 per month.

Municipal chairpersons will get Rs 15,000, vice-chairpersons Rs 10,000, and municipal councillors Rs 5,000. While chairpersons of town panchayats will get Rs 10,000, vice-chairpersons will get Rs 5,000 every month throughout their tenure.

In a release on Thursday, the municipal administration department said the decision was part of the state government’s effort to strengthen administrative efficiency of urban local bodies. Elected representatives of urban local bodies had met the Chief Minister on April 13 last year and urged him to provide them a monthly honorarium as working as people’s representatives was their full-time job.

Speaking to TNIE, R Priya, Chennai Corporation Mayor, said, “The move will help women who constitute the majority in the city corporation council as most of them do not have a paying job. This will help them take care of their own expenses. I’m sure corporation councillors will be happy to hear that their long-standing demand has been met.”

'Will help manage monthly expenses'

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar said there were several councillors who are from economically-weaker sections and that this will help them manage their monthly expenses and encourage them to pursue politics full time. Councillor of ward 62, Jagadeesan (50), said he has been in politics for more than 25 years and he lives in a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board house and works part-time as a wall painter to meet his monthly expenses.

“This will be very helpful for people from poor backgrounds who want to continue in public service. The honorarium will help me focus on the work that needs to be done in my ward without worrying about my day-to-day expenses,” he said.

Demand made to CM last yr

